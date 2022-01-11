Clear
UPDATE: St. Joseph man identified as victim in fatal crash

The Kansas Highway Patrol said that Raymond Sauter died after his vehicle collided with a tractor trailer Tuesday morning.

Posted: Jan 11, 2022 5:02 PM
Updated: Jan 11, 2022 5:03 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(DONIPHAN COUNTY, Ks.) The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the victim in the fatal crash that happened on U.S. 36 Highway Tuesday morning.

According to the highway patrol, at approximately 8:35 a.m., a tractor trailer slowed down because another vehicle was traveling along the side of the highway while attempting to track down a loose dog.

When the truck slowed down, Raymond Sauter, 59, from St. Joseph collided with the rear of the trailer.

Westbound traffic on 36 was diverted through Elwood. 

No other injuries were reported.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Sauter was not wearing a safety restraint. 

