UPDATE: Victim identified after fatal apartment fire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person has died in a fire at the Brittany Village Apartment Complex Friday afternoon.

Emergency officials responded to the scene in the 1700 block of N 36th St. around 4 p.m., following a call of someone trapped in the building. Upon arrival, they found light smoke from one apartment.

A body was discovered inside a bedroom of one of the units, police have identified the victim as 24-year-old Amber R. Nagle. The fire department confirmed an autopsy is being performed by the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office to determine an official cause of death.

The fire department believes a malfunctioning furnace may have started the fire, an official cause remains under investigation.

Other units in the apartment building had to be cleared as police and fire worked the scene, occupants of the building were later allowed to return.