(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The victim of a fatal hit-and-run on I-29 was identified as 29-year-old Jeromy Loveday of Powell, Tennessee, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Interstate 29 near mile marker 47 in St. Joseph was closed for several hours Monday following the accident.

Loveday's body was found in the median of I-29 around 1:54 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime is investigating along with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.