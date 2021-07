(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The victim involved in a shooting at the Brittany Village Apartment has non-life threatening injuries according to St. Jospeh Police.

Authorities continue to investigate what lead up to the shooting that sent the man described as a white male in his mid-20s to the hospital Saturday evening.

According to SJPD, the victim suffered gunshot wounds to the forearm and abdomen

Officers responded to the scene just before 6:30 p.m.