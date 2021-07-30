Clear
UPDATE: Water restored at St. Joseph Mobile home park after 3 days without

Water has been restored to a St. Joseph mobile home park after three days with no water service for its residents.

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 11:17 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

Sixty families at the Meadows Mobile Home Park had been living without water since Monday. The water had been shut off in order for crews to locate a sewer leak at the trailer park. City officials said the Park had to fix the issue immediately before it escalated into a health and safety concern for its neighbors.

Property Manager Cristen McDonell said the water was restored to its residents Thursday night. She said she had difficulty finding a plumber to come and fix the water issues which lead to a delay.

