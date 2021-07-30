UPDATE: Water restored at St. Joseph Mobile home park after 3 days without

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Water has been restored to a St. Joseph mobile home park after three days with no water service for its residents.

Sixty families at the Meadows Mobile Home Park had been living without water since Monday. The water had been shut off in order for crews to locate a sewer leak at the trailer park. City officials said the Park had to fix the issue immediately before it escalated into a health and safety concern for its neighbors.

Property Manager Cristen McDonell said the water was restored to its residents Thursday night. She said she had difficulty finding a plumber to come and fix the water issues which lead to a delay.