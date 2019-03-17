U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announces reduction in water release from Gavins Point Dam

(OMAHA, Neb.)— The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announces a reduction in the water released from the Gavins Point Dam.

The Corps announced it reduced the water release to 53,000 cubic feet per second Sunday morning and will reduce it again to 43,000 cubic feet per second by Sunday evening.

"We are not at a loss for Corps personnel who have raised their hands to be a part of the flood fight," said Brig. Gen. D. Peter Helminger, the Northwestern Division Commander. "Corps employees are providing assistance when needed. I know there are people suffering terrible loss, and our hearts are with you."

Helmlinger visited Omaha Sunday to inspect the situation firsthand and to the Corps' response to requests for assistance from the affected states.

The Gavins Point pool elevation is no longer in surcharge—defined as extra storage space above the normal operating pool. Releases from Fort Randall Dam, upstream from Gavins Point Dam have been reduced to 4,500 cubic feet per second. The travel time from Fort Randall Dam to Gavins Point is about 36 hours.