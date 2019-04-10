U.S. Army veteran walking across the country supporting Wounded Warrior Project

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— A U.S. Army veteran is making the trek from Keystone Heights, Florida to Couer d'Alene, Idaho to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Kenneth Brock and his service dog, Pam, made a stop in Dearborn, Mo. Tuesday night before heading off to St. Joseph Wednesday morning.

Brock spoke with students from North Platte before school Wednesday about his mission and why he does it.

"It's awesome to educate the soldiers," Brock said. "Their sacrifices and the Wounded Warrior Project and how much of an impact they have on the soldiers. It's amazing to be able to do that."

Brock suffers from the effects of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and said he weighed more than 300 pounds when he received Pam, his service dog.

He, with Pam, left Florida on Feb. 1 and hope to make it to Idaho to see his two children and six grandchildren by July 3 in order to march in the local Independence Day parade.

The complete trip is expected to be about 2,650 miles, but Brock knows he will have to take some detours along the way.

For more information on Brock's mission or to help donate to the Wounded Warrior Project, visit https://fundraise.woundedwarriorproject.org/rtt/Fundraising/individual/Walk-from-Keystone-Heights-fl-to-Coeur-dAlene-ID1