The St. Joseph Police Department announced Monday morning that US Highway 59 between Buchanan County to Atchison, KS is closed until further notice due to flooding.

State Highway 371 in Buchanan County from Moore Rd to Barnett Rd was also closed until further notice.

The St. Joseph Police Department says to use extreme caution when traveling in St. Joseph and Buchanan County due to deep water over multiple roadways.

Stay with KQ2 News for updates on further road closures.