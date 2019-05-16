Clear

U.S. Highway 59 reopening

The highway closed May 8 due to flooding, which left water over the roadway in several locations.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 12:23 PM

(ATCHISON, Kan.) U.S. Highway 59 reopened to traffic Thursday.

According to a late Thursday morning release from Atchison County Emergency Management, the highway, east of Atchison, Kansas in Buchanan County, Missouri, was to reopen by 12 noon.

According to Atchison County Emergency Management Director Wes Lanter, one lane of the highway will be open to traffic, with east and westbound motorists to be guided by traffic signals.

The closing came after the highway reopened in April after being shut down in March due to flooding.

