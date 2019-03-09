U.S. Marshals capture violent fugitive in St. Joseph

Deputy U.S. Marshal's from Kansas City along with Buchanan County Sheriff's Office Strike Force and St. Joseph Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted an investigation to capture a violent fugitive.

Delbert Flint was arrested on warrant on Friday morning in St. Joseph.

Flint was charged in the 36th District Court in Detroit on February 12th. He was charged with one count of tampering with evidence and one count of disinterment and mutilation of a dead body stemming from an incident in Detroit in 2016.

After the charges in February, U.S. Marshals from the Eastern District of Michigan provided assistance to investigators to determine Flint's whereabouts.

Flint will be extradited back to Michigan where he will face the alleged charges.

In Kansas CIty, U.S. Marshals tracked down Joshua McCall, who was wanted in Peoria County Illinois for sexual assault and abuse charges. They found McCall on Thursday morning hiding amongst the homeless.

Marshal James credited the numerous agencies involved for the successful captures. He also thanked the Sheriff's Office and the St. Joseph Police Department for their significant assitance leading to Flint's capture.