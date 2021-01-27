Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

U.S. Marshals searching for wanted man believed to be in St. Joseph area

The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for a wanted man who is believed to be in the St. Joseph area.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 2:36 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for a wanted man who is believed to be in the St. Joseph area.

Authorities said Travis Randall Kirkendall is wanted on 12 warrants including possession of a controlled substance, burglary and resisting arrest.

Kirkendall is believed to be in the St. Joseph or surrounding area.

Anyone with information about Kirkendall's whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshall Service at (402) 306-6076. A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Skies are expected to remain cloudy tonight and into Thursday morning. Sunshine returns to the area by Thursday afternoon and that will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 30's Temperatures will continue to be on the warm side with high temperatures reaching into the upper 40's by the end of the week. Over the weekend we will see a chance for rain and warmer temperatures with highs in the lower 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories