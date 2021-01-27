U.S. Marshals searching for wanted man believed to be in St. Joseph area

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for a wanted man who is believed to be in the St. Joseph area.

Authorities said Travis Randall Kirkendall is wanted on 12 warrants including possession of a controlled substance, burglary and resisting arrest.

Kirkendall is believed to be in the St. Joseph or surrounding area.

Anyone with information about Kirkendall's whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshall Service at (402) 306-6076. A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.