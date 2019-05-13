U.S. Postal Service to honor WWII battleship USS Missouri with Forever Stamp

The United States Postal Service plans to honor the famous World War II battleship USS Missouri with a Forever Stamp.

The battleship was nicknamed the "Might Mo," and had one of the most historic roles during World War II. On Sept. 2, 1945, military officials from the Allied powers and imperial Japan convened on her deck and signed the documents confirming Japan's surrender and ending the war.

The famed American battleship is being honored to coincide with the 75th anniversary of her commissioning on June 11, 1944.

The USPS said the stamp art depicts Missouri from a low vantage point almost at sea level, cutting through the water at a moderate speed commensurate with entering or leaving port. Large and imposing in the frame, Missouri is shown in the disruptive camouflage she wore from her commissioning until a refit in early 1945. Clouds loom in the background, tinged with gold and rose from the sun's rays.