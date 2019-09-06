Clear

U.S. Route 159 opened to Rulo, Nebraska

U.S. Route 159 opened in southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri, nearly six months after it was closed.

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 7:49 PM
Updated: Sep 6, 2019 7:53 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(FORTESCUE, Mo.) U.S. Route 159 opened in southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri, nearly six months after it was closed.

The Missouri Department of Transportation closed the route back in March after extensive flooding. According to a MoDOT news release, crews have been repairing damage and removing debris from the route.

Travelers can expect lane closures in the fall of 2019 on the Little Tarkio Creek Bridge and the Penny Slu Bridge.

MoDOT said because of the upcoming construction some sections of the route will remain closed including portions of Route 111 near Fortescue, parts of U.S. Route 159 east of Route 111 at Big Lake.

