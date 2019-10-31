Clear

U.S. Route 159 opened to Rulo, Nebraska

(FORTESCUE, Mo.) U.S. 159 is now open from Route 111 at Big Lake to Rulo, Neb. after being closed for over six months.

The Missouri Department of Tansportation also opened up Route 111, or Lake Shore Drive, along Big Lake between U.S. Route 159 and Route 118 .

Both routes had been closed due to flooding in late March. The two routes opened up for 16 days in September, but MoDOT was forced to close them again after a new round of rising water covered the roads.

The department said water receded on U.S. 159 earlier this week, and crews were able to complete should and roadway repairs. On Tuesday, water receded on Route 111, and crews were then able to remove debris and make small repairs needed.

The Little Tarkio Creek Bridge at Fortescue remains closed. MoDOT said the replacement project is scheduled for spring of 2020. U.S. 159 will remain closed east of Route 111 at Big Lake until the new bridge is complete.

For the latest informaion on roadway recovery projects, click here.

Don't forget that we "fall back" this weekend. Set your clocks back one hour before you go to sleep on Saturday night as Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Wouldn't be a bad idea as well to check or change the batteries on your smoke or carbon dioxide detectors and NOAA weather radios.
