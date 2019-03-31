U.S. Route 169 closing Monday near Union Star

(UNION STAR, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that U.S. Route 169 will be closing Monday just east of Union Star for a bridge replacement.

Work to replace the Third Fork Platte River Bridge will begin Monday. The bridge was initially built in 1931.

Work will continue for the next few months and the bridge is expected to reopen in July.

The detour around the bridge will take motorists over Routes 48 and M.