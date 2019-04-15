Clear
U.S. Route 59 now completely open from Atchison, Kansas to St. Joseph

All lanes of U.S. Route 59 from St. Joseph to Atchison, Kan. are now open, including the Amelia Earhart Bridge.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 9:12 AM
Updated: Apr. 15, 2019 9:41 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) All lanes of U.S. Route 59 from St. Joseph to Atchison, Kan. are now open, including the Amelia Earhart Bridge.

The Missouri Department of Transportation made the announcement Monday morning as crews were able to open all lanes of traffic early Monday.

Many roads in northwest Missouri still remain closed due to flooding. For information on current closures and restoration efforts, click here.

Temperatures quickly warm back up to start the work week as two very nice days will be on the way for Monday and Tuesday as our winds switch up to the south. It will be breezy at times with winds gusting 20-25 mph. We'll see mostly sunny skies on Monday afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 70s.
