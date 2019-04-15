U.S. Route 59 now completely open from Atchison, Kansas to St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) All lanes of U.S. Route 59 from St. Joseph to Atchison, Kan. are now open, including the Amelia Earhart Bridge.
The Missouri Department of Transportation made the announcement Monday morning as crews were able to open all lanes of traffic early Monday.
Many roads in northwest Missouri still remain closed due to flooding. For information on current closures and restoration efforts, click here.
