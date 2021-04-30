US Thunderbirds bring the "Sound of Speed" to St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The United States Air Force Thunderbirds arrived in St. Joseph Thursday ahead of this weekend's air show at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.

The show will contain lots of different aerial demonstrations from the Thunderbirds.

Pilots said the show will have never before seen new elements.

"It's gonna be a lot different," Maj. Michelle Curran, Thunderbirds pilot said.

This is the Thunderbirds' second show of the year, the first done in Florida.

Curran said she's happy to get back to flying for crowds again after the pandemic brought air shows to a screeching halt last year.

"We were actually off to our first air show last year when Covid started," Curran said. "At that point, it got canceled, we went into quarantine with everyone else."

For US Air Force Executive Officer Katie Moorkamp, the show's location is special. Out of the entire Air Force team behind the Thunderbirds, she's the only one who calls Missouri home.

"I'm going to have family coming in," Moorkamp said. "Its good to be back.

Air Force officials said the show will be their first of the season where they can be close to people, they hope that will make this air show all the more memorable.

"We can fell the energy of the crowd, and it just adds this whole other layer to the show that's really exciting." Moorkamp said.

Air Show staff said, Saturday's free allotment of tickets is gone. To attend on that day, a V.I.P. Pass will be required.

The show's open time has also been updated, It's set to begin at 11:30 a.m. with the doors opening at 9 a.m.