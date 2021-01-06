USDA approves 5th round of Farmers to Families program, St. Joseph waits

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph residents facing food insecurity may soon see some relief.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farmers to Families Food Box Program will be back for a 5th round.

Nationwide, hungry families will see $1.5 billion worth of produce coming their way. St. Joseph is still waiting for the green light to recieve the 5th round.

During the past three phases of the program, nearly 100,000 boxes and gallons milk have been handed out locally. Cars were lined up for hours before the event began, providing how widespread the need is in Northwest Missouri.

While St. Joseph is still waiting to hear if they will receive the 5th round, organizers said they are ready for it and we still need it.

"I knew, and I've always known that there is a need in our community for food. I didn't realize it was at the magnitude that it was. And that was the biggest take away for us." said Farmers to Families organizer, Richard Bradley. "I mean it's exciting to jump in again and to take some weight off of the shoulders of some of the people in the community who really needs this."

With weather permitting, food deliveries will begin shortly after January 19th and will run until the end of April. In one week, Bradley will find out if St. Joseph will be in the mix for this next round during a zoom meeting with the Trump Administration.