USDA to make $150 million available for disaster assistance in Kansas

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) The United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Rural Housing Service Administration announced it will make $150 million available in grants to rural communities recovering from recent natural disasters in Kansas.

According to the office of Congressman Steve Watkins, grants will be available for 17 counties in Kansas' Second Congressional District. These counties are eligible to receive portions of this funding to rebuild after flooding and tornadoes.

"This disaster assistance is vital to the farmers and ranchers in Kansas who are still in recovery mode from the flooding and tornadoes that have devastated our communities," Watkins said in a statement. "I want to thank President Trump and USDA Secretary Perdue for their commitment to Kansas' rural communities during this period of rebuilding."

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has declared the following communities that are eligible to apply for funding as: Allen, Anderson, Atchison, Cherokee, Coffey, Doniphan, Franklin, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Linn, Marshall, Montgomery, Nemaha, Neosho, Osage, Wilson, and Woodson counties.