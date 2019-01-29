No USPS delivery for portions of Missouri, Kansas on Wednesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Postal delivery will be suspended in portions of Missouri and Kansas Wednesday due to dangerously cold weather.

A news release from the U.S. Postal Service said postal delivery would be suspended in portions of Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska Wednesday due to the polar vortex. The suspension means there will be no mail and no package pick-up from residential, business or collection boxes Wednesday.

Some USPS stores may be open but with limited services.

A wind chill warning is in effect for parts of northwestern Missouri from 6 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday due to dangerous wind chills of -25 to -30 degrees.