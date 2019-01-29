(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Postal delivery will be suspended in portions of Missouri and Kansas Wednesday due to dangerously cold weather.
A news release from the U.S. Postal Service said postal delivery would be suspended in portions of Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska Wednesday due to the polar vortex. The suspension means there will be no mail and no package pick-up from residential, business or collection boxes Wednesday.
Some USPS stores may be open but with limited services.
A wind chill warning is in effect for parts of northwestern Missouri from 6 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday due to dangerous wind chills of -25 to -30 degrees.
Related Content
- No USPS delivery for portions of Missouri, Kansas on Wednesday
- Greitens Declares State of Emergency for Portions of Missouri
- Missouri-Kansas State Football Agree to Renew Rivalry
- President to Visit Missouri on Wednesday
- At least 107 measles cases confirmed across 21 states, including Missouri and Kansas
- High School football scores for Week 6 in Missouri, Week 5 in Kansas
- Blizzard leaves more than 10,000 without power across NE Kansas, NW Missouri
- Portion of prison's electric fence down for months
- Safeguards in place while portion of prison fence offline
- Higher Gas Prices Impact Delivery Drivers
Scroll for more content...