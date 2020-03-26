Clear
Unemployment claims spike in Missouri and across nation

More than 40,000 unemployment claims were filed according to the Missouri Dept. of Labor. The number is part of a record unemployment spike nationwide.

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 7:23 PM
Updated: Mar 26, 2020 7:49 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri has been dealing with skyrocketing unemployment claims as people have been laid off from their jobs due to the coronavirus shutdown.

According to the Missouri Department of Labor, 42,207 unemployment claims were filed in the past week, a rise from 3,976 claims filed the previous week.

In St. Joseph, small business owners are feeling big impacts.

"Downtown has been on an upswing as far as revitalization," Pat Modlin, owner Felix St. Cafe, Room 108.  "I do worry about the ability to keep it all." 

Modlin said while his business was able to stay open, he's had to make the tough decision to cut staff. 

He along with other small business owners in the area have concerns over the economic impact of Covid-19.

