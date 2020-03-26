Unemployment claims spike in Missouri and across nation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri has been dealing with skyrocketing unemployment claims as people have been laid off from their jobs due to the coronavirus shutdown.
According to the Missouri Department of Labor, 42,207 unemployment claims were filed in the past week, a rise from 3,976 claims filed the previous week.
In St. Joseph, small business owners are feeling big impacts.
"Downtown has been on an upswing as far as revitalization," Pat Modlin, owner Felix St. Cafe, Room 108. "I do worry about the ability to keep it all."
Modlin said while his business was able to stay open, he's had to make the tough decision to cut staff.
He along with other small business owners in the area have concerns over the economic impact of Covid-19.
