United Electric announces changes to help members during coronavirus crisis

United Electric Cooperative, Inc CEO James Bagley announced the company will be making some changes in order to help their members during the coronavirus crisis.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 1:51 PM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 1:51 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(MARYVILLE, MO) United Electric Cooperative, Inc CEO James Bagley announced the company will be making some changes in order to help their members during the coronavirus crisis.

For the month of April, the company will be waiving service availability fees and will also be refunding all security deposits to members that have been required to give them. 

"We hope this helps put money back in your pocket and helps you get through this rough time," Bagley said. "We're to enhance the rural way of life through United."

A cloudy start this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and we stayed in the clouds into the the afternoon and evening. Temperatures stayed on the mild side into the afternoon hours. With little to no sunshine we still warmed up into the mid 60s.
