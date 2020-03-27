United Electric announces changes to help members during coronavirus crisis

(MARYVILLE, MO) United Electric Cooperative, Inc CEO James Bagley announced the company will be making some changes in order to help their members during the coronavirus crisis.

For the month of April, the company will be waiving service availability fees and will also be refunding all security deposits to members that have been required to give them.

"We hope this helps put money back in your pocket and helps you get through this rough time," Bagley said. "We're to enhance the rural way of life through United."