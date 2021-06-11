Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

United Electric gives $1 million discount

Beginning next month until December, United Electric members will receive a 10% discount on the electricity they use.

Posted: Jun 11, 2021 8:42 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Beginning next month until December, United Electric members will receive a 10% discount on the electricity they use.

The local energy company is discounting $1 million in savings as a way to say thank you for conserving energy during February's arctic blast.

United Electric CEO Jim Bagley said that the willingness of its members to conserve energy during such a cold and hectic period is remarkable.

“We just thought with this year’s challenges of Covid over the last year and a lot of other things we had going on, and the high bills that people had through the winter, this was a good time to give some money back to help them make it through the summer,” Bagley said.

Members will see the discount credited on their bills from August to January 2022.

Bagley said that after this rebate, United Electric has given back more than $8 million since 2017.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 89°
Temperatures are on the warm side this morning starting out in the 70. Today will be warm and humid for the first half of the day before showers and thunderstorms develop ahead of a cold front. Showers and thunderstorms should start to clear out by the evening hours. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s this weekend, however the humidity will be lower due to the cold front. Conditions look to stay dry this weekend and that will continue into early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories