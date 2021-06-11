United Electric gives $1 million discount

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Beginning next month until December, United Electric members will receive a 10% discount on the electricity they use.

The local energy company is discounting $1 million in savings as a way to say thank you for conserving energy during February's arctic blast.

United Electric CEO Jim Bagley said that the willingness of its members to conserve energy during such a cold and hectic period is remarkable.

“We just thought with this year’s challenges of Covid over the last year and a lot of other things we had going on, and the high bills that people had through the winter, this was a good time to give some money back to help them make it through the summer,” Bagley said.

Members will see the discount credited on their bills from August to January 2022.

Bagley said that after this rebate, United Electric has given back more than $8 million since 2017.