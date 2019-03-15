Clear
United Electric shutting off electricity to homes along Missouri River

United Electric is shutting off electricity to homes that will be impacted by flooding along the Missouri River.

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019
Updated: Mar. 15, 2019 3:05 PM
Colton Cichoracki

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) United Electric is shutting off electricity to homes that will be impacted by flooding along the Missouri River.

As of Friday afternoon, the electric company expects to shut off power to 78 homes in Holt and Andrew counties. 

Officials say the move is to prevent fires and possible electrocution. The people impacted were given advanced notice so they can prepare.

"They have been given notice ahead of time to give them plenty of time to make preparations for getting food and those sort of things out of their house," Mike Chellew, the chief operating officer with United Electric said. "And to make whatever other preparations they need to make."

Chellew says that more homes could have their electricity shutoff in the coming days as the river rises.

Anyone impacted by this will not be charged for the time without power.

