Outage affects United Fiber customers including first responders

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Equipment problems caused an outage for United Fiber customers in DeKalb, Andrew, and Clinton counties Wednesday morning.

The provider reported intermittent outages in its network around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday due to equipment issues. United Fiber, through its Facebook account, posted that the installation and delivery of new equipment were being expedited.

"We will be posting an update on our Facebook page every hour on the status of the outage," United Fiber wrote in the post. "We apologize for the inconvenience this is causing our customers."

Scores of social media users commented on United Fiber's Facebook page about losing internet services. United Fiber posted an update after 11 a.m. that it was aware of the outage and working to get the issue resolved.

"Our technicians are working with our vendor to resolve this issue as quickly as possible and get the new equipment in place," the update said.

The outage is affecting more than just residential customers. The DeKalb County Sheriff's office posted on Facebook that its 911 capabilities and the non-emergency line has been hindered.

The Sheriff's office post said if you are experiencing an emergency in DeKalb County to contact 816-262-2954.

"Also be aware that Dekalb County isn’t the only agency that is experiencing an outage, it’s possible if you live in the surrounding counties of Dekalb, that this issue may be occurring as well," DeKalb County Sheriff's Office wrote in the post. "Thank you for your patience and as always stay safe everyone."

The Clinton County Sheriff's office posted a similar message on its Facebook page. The post said 911 calls were getting through to Clinton County's back-up system. The post reminded callers to not use the line for non-emergency conversations.

There has been no estimate provided for when service will be restored.