United States Air Force veteran walking across country to support fellow veterans

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— United States Air Force veteran William Shuttleworth walked 20 miles every day just to stay healthy, but after attending a camp with fellow veterans, the 71-year-old decided to turn his exercise into a greater cause.

"This is more than a physical journey for me," Shuttleworth said.

Shuttleworth took off from his home state of Massachusetts back on May 15 with the idea to travel more than 3,000 miles to California to raise funds and bring awareness to the needs of veterans. The initiative is called Vets Don't Forget Vets.

"I'm very concerned that there are very few veterans in Congress," Shuttleworth said. "I think veterans are neglected."

Shuttleworth has walked nearly 1,500 miles and arrived in St. Joseph late Friday morning after starting his day in Cameron walking along U.S. 36.

He started a GoFundMe—raising more than $40,000 for his efforts and started a blog for people to follow along with him on his journey.

Throughout his trip, Shuttleworth has been amazed by the support he's received from people across the country.

"I want the same health care plan for veterans that Congress has," Shuttleworth said. "It seems like their only job these days is to get re-elected and our job is to sign on a dotted-line that potentially could cause us to die for our country."

Shuttleworth will spend the day in St. Joseph Saturday before continuing on into Kansas on U.S. 36 Sunday.