United Way bus tours shows the importance of area partner agencies

United Way of Greater St. Joseph donors had a chance to see on how their donations help "make change possible."

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 4:10 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- United Way of Greater St. Joseph donors had a chance to see how their donations help make change possible.

It was part of the organization's community bus tour of several partner agencies.

Thursday's stops included AFL-CIO Community Services Agency, United Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Missouri and Specialty Industries.

This allowed donors to see where their money goes and how it's used to help families across northwest Missouri.

"I do think it makes donors feel more confident in their giving when they actually can envision real faces with the services that they are helping to provide and connect with the differences that they made in a family's life," said United Way President Kylee Strough.

The United Way is also inviting the public to their Taste of United Way lunch series, which spotlights one of their partnering agencies. The program takes place on the second Wednesday of every month at their downtown office.

You can call (816) 364-2381 for more information.

