United Way collects school supplies at local car dealer

Backpacks of school supplies were collected in the truck be of a Toyota.

Posted: Aug 10, 2019 10:25 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The United Way of Greater St. Joseph is still accepting school supplies for back to school.

Saturday they teamed up with the Rolling Hills Auto Plaza on the Belt Highway to fill the bed of a Toyota truck with backpacks full of school supplies.

30 backpacks were collected as of Saturday afternoon.

Staff at the dealership say the event is just one of many ways they give back to the community.

"Nobody wants to be the one left out," Matthew Banks, Rolling Hills Auto Plaza said. "This is making sure everyone has that fair advantage and is fully prepared for that education."

Staff at the United Way said families still in need of school supplies can stop by their offices downtown, starting Monday from 8 am to 5 pm.

