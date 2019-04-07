Clear

United Way helps prepare families for Kindergarten

The United Way with the help of volunteers from fraternities at Missouri Western and volunteers from American Family created Kindergarten Bags for next year's St. Joseph School District's Kindergarten students.

Posted: Apr. 7, 2019 11:56 AM
Updated: Apr. 7, 2019 11:58 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The United Way of Greater St. Joseph with the help of volunteers from fraternities at Missouri Western and volunteers from American Family created Kindergarten Bags for next year's St. Joseph School District's Kindergarten students.

"It's really just a way for a parent to walk through with the child to learn some Kindergarten ready-skills and these books were prepared by Success by 6 and our volunteers, so they are different curriculum standards by the different teachers in the St. Joseph School District."

830 backpacks featuring a book, an acitivity book, and information for parents will be handed out Tuesday at the SJSD Parent Meeting. 

The meeting starts at 5:30 at each family's home school. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 69°
After a rainy night, skies remain cloudy to start the day on Sunday. Going through the day, the clouds will break up a little bit and some sunshine is likely during the afternoon. Highs will be warm once again, getting into the lower 70s for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events