United Way helps prepare families for Kindergarten

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The United Way of Greater St. Joseph with the help of volunteers from fraternities at Missouri Western and volunteers from American Family created Kindergarten Bags for next year's St. Joseph School District's Kindergarten students.
"It's really just a way for a parent to walk through with the child to learn some Kindergarten ready-skills and these books were prepared by Success by 6 and our volunteers, so they are different curriculum standards by the different teachers in the St. Joseph School District."
830 backpacks featuring a book, an acitivity book, and information for parents will be handed out Tuesday at the SJSD Parent Meeting.
The meeting starts at 5:30 at each family's home school.
