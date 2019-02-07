United Way holds annual meeting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Several community leaders and organizations came together at the St. Joseph Country Club Thursday for the United Way's annual meeting.

The event brings city leaders along with members of major organizations across St. Joseph to commemorate the achievements of the previous year.

The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and Hillyard Industries received awards for their community involvement.

Organizers said they owe all of their achievements to the community at large.

"It takes hundreds if not thousands of volunteers and donors to make this happen," Dennis Rosonke, United Way said. "It's about all of us that come together as a community for the caring power of community to make St. Joseph a better place."

Rosonke said one of the biggest success stories of last year was the release of over $300,000 in grant money to partner agencies.