Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

United Way holds annual meeting

The United Way held it's annual meeting to commemorate the many achievements the organization has helped make possible.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 6:59 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Several community leaders and organizations came together at the St. Joseph Country Club Thursday for the United Way's annual meeting.
The event brings city leaders along with members of major organizations across St. Joseph to commemorate the achievements of the previous year.
The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and Hillyard Industries received awards for their community involvement.
Organizers said they owe all of their achievements to the community at large.

"It takes hundreds if not thousands of volunteers and donors to make this happen," Dennis Rosonke, United Way said. "It's about all of us that come together as a community for the caring power of community to make St. Joseph a better place."

Rosonke said one of the biggest success stories of last year was the release of over $300,000 in grant money to partner agencies.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -5°
Maryville
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -8°
Savannah
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -5°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -6°
Fairfax
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -10°
A strong cold front has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday bringing colder air into the area. That cold air will stay with us until the end of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events