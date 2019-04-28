United Way holds event for families to explore nature

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The United Way of greater St. Joseph hosted an event for kids and families Saturday. They met at the local Missouri Department of Conservation office behind Missouri Western for an event that helps kids get more in touch with the outdoors.

Kids got to learn all about animals on display through scavenger hunts featuring stations where they use each of the five human senses.

Staff with the United Way said this event is a great way to bring families together.

"Our whole program set up here is learning through play," Jay Martin United Way said. "Kids want to go play and its good for parents teach their kids and get their senses going."

This event is part of the United Way's Success by Six initiative which aims to teach kids everything they need to know about animals before they reach kindergarten.