(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- The United Way of Greater St. Joseph is helping middle school students learn about future careers.

The United Way partnered with the St. Joseph School District for their "Breakfast with the Experts" Career Series Tuesday morning.

The program allows a panel of experts from different career fields to meet with eighth graders to share their experiences. Those include healthcare, arts, communication and IT.

United Way of Greater St. Joseph Director of Community Investment Jodi Bloemker said that offering advice for students now will help prepare them for what they should do if they are interested in a certain career field.

"It's just great career exposure. There are so many opportunities out there that students aren't aware of. So when we bring in people who do it on a daily basis, it just makes it real to them and think that they can actually do that," Bloemker said. "I can be a network programmer. I can be a police officer who does the forensics side of things."

The speakers visited Spring Garden Middle School Tuesday morning. They will also visit Truman, Bode and Robidoux Middle Schools over the next two months.