Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

United Way hosts holiday party at Missouri Western

The United Way sponsored an event helping families get connected to important healthcare resources

Posted: Dec. 15, 2018 9:13 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Families were invited to the indoor sports complex for a holiday party. The United Way sponsored event was put on to give families a chance to let the kids run around while parents take advantage of helpful resources, multiple vendors were on hand to offer family healthcare services.

Organizers say its a great way to get families together.

"We offer vision, dental and health benefits as well as other additional benefits," Jose Quiroz, Missouri Care, said. "United Way is one of our partners that helps us do that in the community."

The event wrapped up with a movie, families gathered round to see How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Savannah
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Fairfax
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
After an extremely nice December day, the weather will stay warm and sunny to end the weekend. Overnight tonight, clear skies will remain with lows in the upper 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events