United Way hosts holiday party at Missouri Western

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Families were invited to the indoor sports complex for a holiday party. The United Way sponsored event was put on to give families a chance to let the kids run around while parents take advantage of helpful resources, multiple vendors were on hand to offer family healthcare services.

Organizers say its a great way to get families together.

"We offer vision, dental and health benefits as well as other additional benefits," Jose Quiroz, Missouri Care, said. "United Way is one of our partners that helps us do that in the community."

The event wrapped up with a movie, families gathered round to see How The Grinch Stole Christmas.