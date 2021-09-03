United Way kicks off 2021 campaign kickoff

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Many gathered at Felix Street Square Thursday morning to celebrate the 2021 United Way campaign kickoff.

The United Way campaign is a fundraiser that supports the operations of the United Way of Greater St. Joseph.

The campaign's 'pacesetter' companies, or major donors, were announced yesterday as well as the financial progress of the fundraiser.

So far $1.1 million have been raised, with an end goal of $2.5 million.

"United Way's goal or motto this year is 'making life better every day.' And boy I think that's what we all want in St. Joe I think we want to make this a better community. And I think the United Way is really a place where we can join together to have that happen,” Tom Richmond, 2021 campaign chair said.

This campaign will continue for the next 8 weeks, benefitting the 17 partner agencies and seven initiatives of United Way of Greater St. Joseph.