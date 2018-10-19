United Way looking for answers from Salvation Army

(St. Joseph,MO) The United Way is reevaluating their commitments to support the Salvation Army after several requests for information have been ignored.

Sidney Bresse has been an allocation volunteer with the United Way for the last six years and said the Salvation Army is leaving people in the community with more questions than answers.

"I really think they owe us more information than we are getting, more information about how they operate," Bresse said.

In May the Salvation Army closed the Booth Center to convert the shelter into apartments to exclusively serve homeless families.

Major Abe Tamayo said transitioning the Booth Center from an emergency shelter to an apartment style shelter will better serve families and help the Salvation Army conserve their operational funds.

"We've had a long funding issue in the current version of the Booth Center operation that is put us in debt over the years. Now we are stabilizing by the adjustments we made from the Booth Center and moving forward in establishing a solid base here in St.Joe," Tamayo said.

For 2018 the Salvation Army expected to receive $106,356 from the United Way, with $84,400 going towards funding the emergency shelter. When the Salvation Army closed down the Booth Center for renovations, the United Way reduced the monthly allocations from approximately $8,863 per month to $1,829 a month.

"When they closed the emergency shelter at the end of May, the United Way board said effective June 1, we are no longer going to send you the dollars that would have gone to emergency shelter, because you're not operating it," United Way President Kylee Strough said.

The money typically allotted to the Salvation Army each year is being held, but with the deadline to write next year's budget, the United Way might consider passing it on to another agency.

“Long term, it’s not fair to the community for us to hold those dollars while the Salvation Army responds to our requests any longer,” Strough said. “We need to put those dollars out to help people in the community, that’s what our donors expect, that’s what we desire as a United Way, so we really need to wrap this up.”

The United Way sent a letter to the local and regional Salvation Army representatives asking for answers to 22 questions about the future of the emergency shelter and the finances of the organization.

"We've been back and forth with the Salvation Army for the last couple of months asking for those plans and some clarity on some of the programing that has to do with the shelter specifically," Strough said. “The allocation has been tabled until the information can be received. It gives the volunteers a very clear picture of what are the programs happening today regarding the shelter and meeting the needs of the homeless in our community; and what will they look like once these renovations are done, and what will the costs be associated with operating those programs.”

Strough said the United Way is hoping to have a response from the Salvation Army by Tuesday, October 23, but without answers the United Way is uncertain of their future funding for the Salvation Army.

"There is a lot of other questions the board has right now and they are not looking to sever the relationship, they are looking for the Salvation Army to provide a reason not to sever it and that is what we are waiting on," Strough said.

The United Way board expects to have a final decision on allocating funds to the Salvation Army on November 12.