United Way reduces funding to Salvation Army

(St. Joseph,MO) The United Way has reduced their yearly allocations to the Salvation Army by nearly 80 percent. On Monday, representatives from the Salvation Army met with the United Way Board of Directors to discuss future funding.

United Way President Kylee Strough said the board has been working with the Salvation Army for several months to gain information on the future of the emergency shelter and the finances of the organization.

For 2018, the Salvation Army expected to receive $106,356 from the United Way, with $84,400 going towards funding the emergency shelter. When the Salvation Army closed down the Booth Center for renovations, the United Way reduced the monthly allocations from approximately $8,863 per month to $1,829 a month.

The United Way Board of Directors agreed to fund the Salvation Army $20,000 for 2019, with a $11,666 stipend for the remaining of 2018. The stipend will help assist with the costs of housing four homeless families in independent apartments following the closure of the Booth Center.

Strough said the United Way will continue helping the Salvation Army fund for local programs and will reevaluate the yearly allocations after the completion of the renovations at the Booth Center.

“We are helping to fund with that is their emergency assistance programming that they have always done, those are the programs you see like Christmas [assistance] and the Back-to-School drive and utilities assistance and their food pantry and their clothing vouchers,” Strough said.

Local officials at the Salvation Army refused to comment on the reduction of funding from the United Way.