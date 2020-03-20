Clear
BREAKING NEWS Missouri governor requiring social distancing; second coronavirus death as cases rise Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

United Way starts Covid-19 Relief Fund

The fund will be used to help local individuals, families agencies and communities with Covid-19 related needs.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 6:28 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The United Way of greater St. Joseph is responding to the coronavirus outbreak. The local organization has put together a Covid-19 relief fund.

The fund will be used to help local individuals, families, agencies, and communities recover from the many ripple effects caused by the outbreak of the virus.

United way staff said this is an unprecedented situation for everyone and though they admit there's no playbook on how to handle it, they want to be able to help where they can.

"The uncertainty is the scariest part right now," Kylie Strough, United Way said. " We all have to just ride tight and get through this together," 

Staff said they want to focus more time on basic human needs and things that will result in immediate personal disruption.

For Covid-19 related assistance, those in need asked to call the help me hotline at (816) 364-1131.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
As we head into the weekend we will see dry conditions but temperatures will remain below normal across much of the Midwest. Sunday we will see a good chance for rain across much of the area. As we start next week we will start to warm up just a little with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories