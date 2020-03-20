United Way starts Covid-19 Relief Fund

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The United Way of greater St. Joseph is responding to the coronavirus outbreak. The local organization has put together a Covid-19 relief fund.

The fund will be used to help local individuals, families, agencies, and communities recover from the many ripple effects caused by the outbreak of the virus.

United way staff said this is an unprecedented situation for everyone and though they admit there's no playbook on how to handle it, they want to be able to help where they can.

"The uncertainty is the scariest part right now," Kylie Strough, United Way said. " We all have to just ride tight and get through this together,"

Staff said they want to focus more time on basic human needs and things that will result in immediate personal disruption.

For Covid-19 related assistance, those in need asked to call the help me hotline at (816) 364-1131.