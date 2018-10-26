United Way still seeking information from Salvation Army

(St. Joseph,MO) The United Way is still looking for answers from the Salvation Army about their future plans to serve people in St. Joseph.

United Way President Kylee Strough said the non-profit sent a letter containing over 20 questions to the Salvation Army. The letter requested the Salvation Army respond by Tuesday, October 23, but the response did not provide much information.

“We asked them for some information to help clarify what programs and services they are offering to the community since the closure of the Booth Center as the prepare to renovate it, as well as the closure of the thrift store,” Strough said. “They felt the information we requested was voluminous, and what was pertinent to the discussion the United Way needed had already been provided.”

The United Way typically provides over $100,000 in funding to the Salvation Army each year, but that allocation was scaled back in June after the Salvation Army closed the Booth Center for renovations.

Strough said the United Way still has funding set aside for the Salvation Army, but volunteers need more information about the status of their services before they can determine how much funding to provide.

“They shared that the items on the list, many of them that were pertinent, we already had the information for and there was nothing further we could provide,” Strough said. “Unfortunately our volunteers up to this point have felt like that information did not paint as clear of a picture as they like to have especially for an agency that is in transition with their programing.”

Strough said the Salvation Army hasn’t provided any information on the renovations at the Booth Center or a tentative end date for the renovation process.

The Salvation Army has been invited to the United Way building to make a presentation to the United Way Community Investment Council and the United Way Board to discuss the funding for the remainder of 2018 and any funding for 2019 . Strough estimates the board will have a final decision on the United Ways future financial support of the Salvation Army by November 12.