Clear

United Way works to meet fundraising goals

The United Way is a little under half way funded for their 2018 campaign.

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 7:07 PM
Updated: Oct. 18, 2018 7:19 PM
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

(St. Joseph,MO) The United Way is a little under half way funded for their 2018 campaign. Thursday the nonprofit held a progress luncheon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church to give an update on their annual fundraising campaign.

The campaign started on September 6 and has raised $1,420,240.28, or approximately 46 percent of their $3, 051,000 goal.

Jason Grayson, Chair of the United Way Campaign, said the United Way works with a number of agencies throughout St. Joseph to improve the lives of people in the community.

“Your gift to the United Way organization is used wide, and is an efficient and effective way to see that one gift be spread across a number of different agencies and initiatives to support those in the community.”

The United Way will celebrate the end of their fundraising campaign on Thursday, November 1 at Missouri Western State University. For more information, or to make a contribution contact the United Way at 816-364-2381

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
A weak cold front will pass through early Friday, giving us a slight chance for rain. Temperatures will be near average in the middle 60s. Much of the weekend will be sunny and quiet for any outdoor plans you may have. Temperatures will cool back down to below average in the middle 50s to lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events