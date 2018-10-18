United Way works to meet fundraising goals

(St. Joseph,MO) The United Way is a little under half way funded for their 2018 campaign. Thursday the nonprofit held a progress luncheon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church to give an update on their annual fundraising campaign.

The campaign started on September 6 and has raised $1,420,240.28, or approximately 46 percent of their $3, 051,000 goal.

Jason Grayson, Chair of the United Way Campaign, said the United Way works with a number of agencies throughout St. Joseph to improve the lives of people in the community.

“Your gift to the United Way organization is used wide, and is an efficient and effective way to see that one gift be spread across a number of different agencies and initiatives to support those in the community.”

The United Way will celebrate the end of their fundraising campaign on Thursday, November 1 at Missouri Western State University. For more information, or to make a contribution contact the United Way at 816-364-2381