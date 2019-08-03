United Way wraps up 11th annual Stuff the Bus drive

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The United Way of Greater St. Joseph wrapped up its 11th annual Stuff the Bus School Supplies Drive on Saturday.

The organization sets up two school buses at both St. Joseph Walmart locations and accepts monetary and school supply donations from people in the community.

Last year, the organization was able to giveaway 1,000 backpacks full of supplies to children in the area who are in need.

Jay Martin, the United Way's program director in St. Joseph, says that the success in the annual drive is a community-wide effort.

"It takes a lot of supplies and a lot of dollars and a lot of you know just people just coming together to do this," he said. "And a community to support those kiddos so they can hopefully be happy and smiling and confident when they enter their fist day of school."

In addition to supplies given directly to families in need, United Way is also able to use donations to help local school counselors with other supplies and needs throughout the year.

The donations that were accepted on Friday and Saturday will be given away during the Salvation Army's school supply giveaway that will take place on August 9.