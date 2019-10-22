(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Northwest Missouri State University Police have received a report of a sexual assault that happened on campus on Tuesday.
The report said the assault occurred between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. on October 14. It allegedly happened in the women's restroom on the second floor of the J.W. Jones Student Union.
Authorties said the suspect is described as a tall, white male with blue eyes and blonde hair.
Anyone with information about incident is asked to call University Police at 660-562-1254.
Related Content
- University Police investigating sexual assault report at NWMSU
- Northwest University Police investigating an alleged sexual assault
- NWMSU University Police Chief Elected to Safety Association
- NWMSU Student Found Dead
- NWMSU enrollment breaks 7,000
- Northwest police investigating alleged sexual assault
- Man Arrested Following Abduction, Sexual Assault Investigation
- Northwest campus police investigating on-campus sexual assault
- Lightning Strikes Tree on NWMSU Campus
- Peterson named NWMSU Director of Athletics
Scroll for more content...