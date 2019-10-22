Clear

University Police investigating sexual assault report at NWMSU

Northwest Missouri State University Police have received a report of a sexual assault that happened on campus on Tuesday.

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Northwest Missouri State University Police have received a report of a sexual assault that happened on campus on Tuesday.

The report said the assault occurred between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. on October 14. It allegedly happened in the women's restroom on the second floor of the J.W. Jones Student Union.

Authorties said the suspect is described as a tall, white male with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information about incident is asked to call University Police at 660-562-1254.


