University holds first Board meeting with new president

New university president Matthew Wilson attended his first board meeting since joining the university.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 7:30 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Board of Governors at Missouri Western State University held their first meeting with a new university president Thursday.

Board members met to discuss the many events held on campus since Matthew Wilson's arrival including a beautification project, the success of this year's Kansas City Chiefs' Training Camp and the new Southside mural.
The new president says he's looking forward to making more progress in the year ahead.

"We're gonna be talking about different programming elements that will be responsive to our students, and to needs in the workplace as well," Wilson said. " as we look at what we're doing I've challenged everyone to think outside the box to be innovative to be creative and I think you'll see some great things come out here within the next year."

Wilson said he wants to focus on making the university more accessible and affordable.

