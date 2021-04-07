University of Missouri returning to pre-Covid status for fall semester

(COLUMBIA, Mo.) Returning Mizzou students and freshmen will be glad to know campus will be wide open for fall semester.

The university announced Tuesday they are working to provide full-capacity, in-person classes and activities in the fall.

Mizzou's president Mun Choi says the school is keeping in touch with local public health officials to monitor county covid numbers.

Beginning in August, football and concerts are expected to be at full capacity if the number of cases continues to trend downward.

As of today, the university only has 13 active Covid cases among their students.

Boone County also has the highest vaccination rate in the state with 34 percent of residents receiving at least one dose.