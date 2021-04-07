Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

University of Missouri returning to pre-Covid status for fall semester

The university announced Tuesday they are working to provide full-capacity, in-person classes and activities in the fall.

Posted: Apr 7, 2021 11:24 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(COLUMBIA, Mo.) Returning Mizzou students and freshmen will be glad to know campus will be wide open for fall semester.

The university announced Tuesday they are working to provide full-capacity, in-person classes and activities in the fall.

Mizzou's president Mun Choi says the school is keeping in touch with local public health officials to monitor county covid numbers.

Beginning in August, football and concerts are expected to be at full capacity if the number of cases continues to trend downward.

As of today, the university only has 13 active Covid cases among their students.

Boone County also has the highest vaccination rate in the state with 34 percent of residents receiving at least one dose.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Clarinda
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Falls City
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 53°
A few thunderstorms and showers have moved through the area today. Our first round of showers and thunderstorms left the area this morning, and another round of showers and storms moving in this afternoon as a cold front sweeps through the area. A few storms could be on the stronger side to the east of St. Joseph with the possibility for some gusty winds and small hail. This cold front will keep us in the 50s on Thursday as rain chances continue. Conditions look to calm down on Friday with sunshine and warm temperatures in the 70s returning. The sunshine will be short lived as scattered rain chances and slightly cooler weather moves into the area on Saturday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories