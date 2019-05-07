University of Missouri wants NCAA to 'Make it Right' when it comes to sanctions

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— During a Mizzou caravan stop in St. Joseph Monday night, University of Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk discussed the school's fight against the NCAA over sanctions stemming from self-reported violations and handed down by the NCAA's Committe on Infractions.

"We want to respectfully disagree with what the NCAA decided on that (self-reported)," Sterk said.

Sterk and Mizzou coaches (women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton, men's basketball assistant coach Cornell Mann, and director of football recruting Jake Breske) spent the evening at the St. Joseph Country Club talking to Mizzou alum and fans.

While the coaches discussed their teams and roles, Sterk started by discussing the ongoing appeal against the NCAA.

"Our core values don't match up with the sanctions that they (NCAA) gave," Sterk said to a crowd of Mizzou fans.

The university wants the NCAA to make it "Make It Right".

"Winning it right is what I believe intercollegiate athletics should be and our coaches do and our student athletes," Sterk said.

From "Make It Right" bracelets to social media posts, Mizzou and its fans haven't been quiet in their fight against the sanctions.

"That morphed in when the NCAA sanctions came—making it right and I think that's the important part for people to hear from us," Sterk said.

Missouri filed its 64-page appeal six weeks ago and will go before an appeal committee later this summer.

"That can hopefully overturn and make it right," Sterk said.

The NCAA stands by the inital ruling of the Committee on Infractions, which you can read here, but Missouri continues to argue that its self-reporting and the nature of the violations do not add up to a 3-year probation, postseason bans, or other sanctions that were handed down.

"For the future of intercollegiate athletics and Mizzou specifically, I think it's important for an overturn," Sterk said.

Sterk adds that once school officials meet with the committee in July or August, there is hope a decision will come down in the early months of fall.