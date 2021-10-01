University speaker recommends way to unite us

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Vaccines, masks, Afghanistan, the US border crisis, what do these issues have in common?

They show how America is deeply divided, that's according to speakers at Missouri Western Thursday.

The university's annual ceremony on critical issues, or convocation, centered on understanding what's been dividing us and recommending ways to unite us.

Missouri Western students and people from the community filed into the gym there to listen to speaker Arthur Brooks, a Harvard professor and former head of a conservative think tank.

"I thought Dr. Brooks did such a lovely job of reminding us what it means to be human and I look forward to walking out of the facility today and sharing his thought process,” MWSU alum Christina Lund said.

Brooks says the pandemic should have united the nation, but we continue to let things divide us.

“It's endangering the future and the health of our country. It's effectively putting our country into a downward spiral,” Brooks said.

University leaders say they chose Arthur Brooks because he has ideas on how to combat the greatest threat facing our country: division, tribalism, and identity politics.

“I ask people, for example, what's the biggest threat in America today? A majority of Americans both democrat and republican will say people from the other party. That is insane. That is insane.” Brooks said.

Brooks argues that our political leaders and media have failed us. Sowing division, calling for contempt, and driving us all further apart.

“People actually locally love people with whom they have differences and in theory hate them.//Taking the national culture and making it local,” Brooks said.

He says we don't have to avoid vigorous debate or avoid political topics.

“That doesn't mean getting along, that doesn't mean agreement. We don't need to agree more. We don't need to disagree less. We need to disagree better,” Brooks said.

He says disagreeing better is by actively finding people you disagree with and showing them love and respect while also challenging your own points of view.

"If we take the national polarizing culture in American and bring it to St. Joseph. We're cooked but if we take St. Joseph to America. We have a chance,” Brooks said.

The last convocation was in 2019 with Jon Meacham.

Last year the university cancelled the speaker due to the pandemic.

It was the first time that's happened since the mid 90s.