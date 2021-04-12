Untitled Skateboards is providing a healthy environment for fellow skaters

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Pro Skater Jud Heald, Owner of Untitled Skateboards is helping people create an outlet for skaters.

“I think its so crucial for people to have hope right now,” said Heald.

Such as skateboarding.

“You can go do it and have fun by yourself, but the more people that are there, the more fun you can have doing it,” said Heald.

Aside from skateboarding, Heald uses his talents to also express his faith.

He talks about the troubling risks of suicide and wants to help people find hope.

“My faith, we find hope beyond our circumstances that no matter what happens to us that there is light beyond the temporary situation, cause there are people who make permanent solutions to temporary situations. And we’re saying theres more beyond the things in this life and to look beyond ourselves to just like, ya there is help and there is hope,” said Heald.

Combining his faith and love for skateboarding, Heald created an environment for skaters to express both.

“I've created this facility cause I want kids to come out and express themselves. If I can be a role model for them to look up to me, like wow I can do the things I want to do or I can have a dream to be this or that,” said Heald.

And that you will always be worth it.

“Beyond the tricks, beyond the stuff you we want to encourage kids, you’re more valuable than the things you bring to the table,” said Heald.