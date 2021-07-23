Unvaccinated outbreaks could cost NFL teams

The NFL will not make players get the Covid-19 vaccine, but league officials are doing everything else to make it impossible not to do it.

The NFL added additional vaccination incentives for players threatening forfeits and the loss of that game's pay check if an outbreak among unvaccinated players causes a disruption in the regular-season schedule.

Commissioner Roger Goodell told teams of the new policy Thursday.

With Goodell saying more than 75% of NFL players are at least partially vaccinated and more than half of teams have.

Player vaccination rates are above 80%.

Earlier this week, the Chiefs head orthopedic surgeon said the team is doing "quite well" among NFL teams with players voluntarily getting vaccinated.