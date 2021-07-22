Up to a dozen gunshots fired at 15th and Olive

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- A gunman sprayed as many as a dozen bullets in a St. Joseph neighborhood Thursday evening.

St. Joseph police were called out to the 15th and Olive Street area around 7 p.m.

Once there, they found shell casings scattered in the street. A man who lives there said he heard at least 10 shots fired. When he looked out the window to see what was happening he said he saw a young white male driving away in a vehicle.

Police at this time aren't sure what the shooter was aiming at or if anyone was hit but it appears that the shots were not directed at any of the homes in the area.

Police continue to investigate.