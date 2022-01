(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph police identified 55-year-old Larry R. McClain as the man who was fatally shot in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in 1100 block of Randolph. Officers responded to the area on a shots fired call where they found the man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police did not have information to release about a possible suspect at this time.