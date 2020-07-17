Clear
Update on father walking for justice for his son

Swapsy's journey started on foot from Wichita to Topeka to speak with Governor Laura Kelly. He is now walking over 700 miles to reach the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wi., wanting to bring national attention for his son.

Posted: Jul 17, 2020 8:57 AM
Updated: Jul 17, 2020 9:09 AM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Father of an 8-year-old son who was put into handcuffs and had a spit bag placed over his head at school, has now reached St. Joseph. 

Michael Swapsy Sr. has been fighting for social justice for his son since an incident occurred at Explorer Elementary School in Goddard, Ks.   

Swapsy's journey started on foot from Wichita, Ks. to Topeka, Ks. to speak with Governor Laura Kelly.  He is now walking over 700 miles to reach the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wi., wanting to bring national attention to the situation.  The convention is set to begin on Monday, August 17. 

"There are no true emotions to describe the powerlessness that you feel when someone else has so much control over your children," said Michael Swapsy Sr., father of son who was put into handcuffs at school.

Michael had an emotional interview as he talked about his son being so grateful to have a father stand up and fight for him.  "When your son or your children tell you that, there is nothing else more rewarding."

The full story on Swapsy's journey about his son can be read by clicking here.

Follow Michael's journey as he walks to Milwaukee on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

His next stop is Milan, Mo. 

